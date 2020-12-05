IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips India tour of Australia 2020-21

IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground: The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia on Sunday. A series win will be an ideal confidence booster for India before the visitors hit Test match mode. Some of the Indian team players are treating the white-ball leg as a six-match composite series instead of two separate formats. Having won two white-ball games in Canberra, the Indians under Virat Kohli will hope that the next two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground – pan out better for them. Following their victory on the back of India’s first concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal’s terrific bowling display, India will enter the second game with a lot more confidence even though Jadeja’s batting lower down the order will be missed. It can’t be denied that his unbeaten 44 off 23 balls made the difference between a winning score and a sub-par one. However, for Kohli, he would expect that he wouldn’t need contributions from the lower-middle order and the top five batsmen would be good enough to put up a good total onboard or may be chase down a tricky target. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 01:40 PM IST December 6 Sunday

It will only help India that rival captain Aaron Finch, who has been in fantastic form, may not be fully fit. And with David Warner already absent due to a groin tear, the momentum that Australia had during the ODI series may not be there. D’Arcy Short looked out of place during the first T20I and Chahal rightly exposed his chinks, bowling wide of off-stump because he had a limited range of strokes on the off-side. Steve Smith, for all his greatness, isn’t exactly the best T20 player around and is more at ease playing the second fiddle to an enforcer. Glenn Maxwell has limitations that both Jasprit Bumrah and Thangarasu Natarajan had exposed in the last ODI and first T20 respectively. What India would aspire is a better effort from the top-order, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has gone off the boil after the half-century in the first ODI. It will be interesting to see if Manish Pandey gets a second game. Ideally, he should get one more game but his discomfort against Adam Zampa was quite visible and the Indian innings lost the moment when he started wasting deliveries. Between Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, there isn’t much of a difference as they are same type of players, who need some time before they counter-attack. Also Read - KL Rahul Ready to Lay Down his Life For Team: Mohammad Kaif Compares India Wicketkeeper-Batsman With Rahul Dravid

Match Toss Time: The toss between India vs Australia for 2nd T20I will take place at 1.10 PM IST. Also Read - KT vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings T20 Match 13 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 8 PM IST December 5 Saturday

Match Start Time: 1.40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (C)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Probable XIs

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (VC/wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUS Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Australia 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ India 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction India tour of Australia 2020-21/ Online Cricket Tips and more.