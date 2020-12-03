IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips India tour of Australia 2020-21

IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s India vs Australia T20 1st T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra: After registering a morale-boosting win over Australia in the third and final ODI to avoid a series whitewash, the Indian team will take on the hosts in first of the three T20Is to be played at the Manuka Oval on Friday. India will, however, miss the services of pace bowler Shardul Thakur who was the standout bowler in Wednesday’s ODI, picking three wickets including that of Steve Smith, to help his side win by 13 runs. The Indian team management has made it clear that players from only the T20I squad, originally selected, will be picked for the three-match series which means that apart from Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav — who contained the Aussies with one for 57 and Shubman Gill, who impressed with a 39-ball 33 as opener, both performances coming on Wednesday — cannot feature in the T20 team unless there is injury concern to one of the main players. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India’s record in T20Is in Australia is superior to the hosts in their duels. Till date, they have played nine matches against each other with India coming out winners on five occasions. The Australians have won thrice with one game ending as no result. Importantly, India have never lost a T20I series in Australia — they lost a one-off game in 2008. Skipper Virat Kohli had lamented Indian players’ inability to switch to ODI mode from T20 mode soon enough after the loss in the first ODI. Thakur also said on Wednesday that the two formats are quite different. The challenge for India as well as Australia will be to switch to the T20 format less than 48 hours of completing their ODI series. Though they played the long Indian Premier League season less than a month ago, the three-match ODI series forced them to switch their game to the 50-over format. Also Read - ARS vs RPD Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Group B Football Match at Emirates Stadium 1.30 AM IST December 4 Friday

Match Toss Time: The toss between India vs Australia for 1st T20I will take place at 1.10 PM IST. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 T20 Series: Brett Lee Questions Australia's Decision to Rest Pat Cummins After Two Games

Match Start Time: 1.40 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Team

KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Manish Pandey, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul.

IND vs AUS Probable XIs

Australia: D’Arcy Short/Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan.

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Matt Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUS Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Australia 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ India 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction India tour of Australia 2020-21/ Online Cricket Tips and more.