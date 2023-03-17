Top Recommended Stories

India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and Ind vs Aus Dream11 Team Prediction, Ind vs Aus Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st ODI game, Ind vs Aus Probable XIs - 1st ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips - 1st ODI. Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Wankhede stadium 1.30 PM IST March 17 Friday.

Updated: March 17, 2023 8:22 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Dream11 Team Prediction

In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

India are going into the first ODI without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to family commitments. In his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has led the T20 squad admirably, will discharge the duties, getting another chance to establish himself as the frontrunner to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 1:00 PM IST –  on March 17.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede stadium

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 Team

Captain – Virat Kohli

Vice-captain – Steve Smith

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey

Batters – Gill, Head, Kl Rahul

All-rounders – Pandya, Green

Bowlers – Siraj, Starc, Chahal

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Shami, Chahal

AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Maxwell, Stonis, Zampa, Starc, Abbot, Ashton Agar

Ind vs Aus SQUADS

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

Published Date: March 17, 2023 8:19 AM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 8:22 AM IST

