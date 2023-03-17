Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Wankhede, Mumbai 1.30 PM IST March 17 Friday
India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and Ind vs Aus Dream11 Team Prediction, Ind vs Aus Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st ODI game, Ind vs Aus Probable XIs - 1st ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips - 1st ODI. Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Wankhede stadium 1.30 PM IST March 17 Friday.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Wankhede, Mumbai 1.30 PM IST March 17 Friday:
Also Read:
In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.
You may like to read
India are going into the first ODI without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to family commitments. In his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has led the T20 squad admirably, will discharge the duties, getting another chance to establish himself as the frontrunner to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma.
TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on March 17.
Time: 1.30 PM IST.
Venue: Wankhede stadium
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 Team
Captain – Virat Kohli
Vice-captain – Steve Smith
Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey
Batters – Gill, Head, Kl Rahul
All-rounders – Pandya, Green
Bowlers – Siraj, Starc, Chahal
IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Sundar, Thakur, Siraj, Shami, Chahal
AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Maxwell, Stonis, Zampa, Starc, Abbot, Ashton Agar
Ind vs Aus SQUADS
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.