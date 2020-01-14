Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch became only the sixth opening pair to finish off a chase against India, with a scintillating unbeaten partnership of 258 runs against the Virat Kohli-led team in the first ODI of the three-match series played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing 255 to win, Warner (128*) and Finch (110*) registered centuries and conjured the highest partnership for the opening wicket in an ODI against India. Their marathon stand now is also the second-highest for the opening wicket for an Australia pair in ODIs. The highest remains 284 by Warner and Travis Head against Pakistan in 2017.

However, this was, in turn, a huge embarrassment for India, the No.2 ranked team in the format, as this was only the six-time that India lost an ODI match without taking a single wicket in the 983 ODIs that they have played.

The last time before today India had lost an ODI without taking any wickets was in 2005 against South Africa in Kolkata. Australia joins South Africa (twice), West Indies (twice) and New Zealand to have inflicted 10-wicket loss on India.

This is also the third time India has lost a match by 10 wickets or have failed to take any opposition wicket defending a total after West Indies beat India in Srinagar in 1983 and then SA pummeled hosts in Kolkata in 2000.

Here are the previous five instances India failed to pick a single opposition wicket:

New Zealand, 1981

After restricting India to 112/9 in 34 overs in the 10th Match, Benson & Hedges World Series Cup at Melbourne, Jan 10 1981, New Zealand openers John Wright and Bruce Edgar knocked off the runs in 29 overs. Wright made 39 not out off 87 balls while Edgar made 65 not out off 89 balls. The bowlers who went wicket-less for India were Kapil Dev, Karsan Gharvi, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil, Dileep Doshi.

West Indies, 1983

After India were bowled out for 176 in a rain-curtailed match, West Indies openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes added 108 runs when rain halted play. With no further play possible, DL method revised to target for 81, and WI found themselves ahead, and eventually won the match. Bowlers who remained wicketless were Kapil Dev, Balwinder Sandhu, Madan Lal and Roger Binny.

West Indies, 1997

At Bridgetown in 1997, India were restricted to 199/7 before Stuart Williams and a young Shivnarine Chanderpaul knocked off the runs in 44.4 overs. Williams made 78 not out while Chanderpaul scored 109 not off 134 balls. The wicketless bowlers were Ventakesh Prasad, Abey Kuruvilla, Anil Kumble, Noel David, Robin Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja

South Africa, 2000

In the first match of Coca-Cola Cup at Sharjah, March 22 2000, India were skittled out for 164 before future India coach Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs completed the formalities in just 29.2 overs. Kirsten made 71 not out while Gibbs made 87 not out. The bowlers who went wicketless in this match were Javagal Srinath, Ajit Agarkar, Anil Kumble, Sunil Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Robin Singh and Ajay Jadeja.

South Africa, 2005

The second time SA inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on India was when the hosts were rolled over for 188. Then, skipper Graeme Smith and Andre Hall completed the chase in 35.5 overs. Smith made 134 not out while Hall added only 48 off 94 balls. The hapless bowlers this time around were Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Rudra Pratap Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Kartik and Virender Sehwag.