IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Rinku Singh Reveals MS Dhoni Influence After Last-Over Heroics In Visakhapatnam

Rinku Singh kept his calm and composure to ensure India finish on the winning side in the first T20I against Australia in Vizag.

Rinku Singh speaks to BCCI after his match-winning knock against Australia in 1st T20I. (Image: X)

Visakhapatnam: Following Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics against Australia in the first T20I on Thursday, the southpaw spoke about the influence of legendary MS Dhoni in his finishing skills. Needing seven runs in the final over while chasing 209, India had lost two wickets in the first four balls, but the pocket-sized dynamo kept his cool to win the match for his team. India are leading the five-match

“In four overs we needed some 40-odd runs, my mindset was to do what I wanted to and take the game to the last over. I talked to Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and asked him what he thinks in the last over he said that if you stay calm it will be good for you so I try to do that,” Rinku, who remained unbeaten for 22 off 14 balls, said in a video posted by BCCI.

“It feels good that our team won the game and when I came out to bat it was the perfect situation for me to do what I have been doing for some time. It felt good to play with Surya bhaiya,” Rinku added.

