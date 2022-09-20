Mohali: It was a disappointing evening with the ball for Rohit Sharma and co. as the visitors drew first blood in the 3-match series courtesy of some calculated hitting from Cameron Green (61 off 30) initially and then Matthew Wade (45* 0ff 21) in the end to finish off the match by 4 wickets. Only Axar Patel was impressive in his four over spell giving away just 17 runs and picked up 3 important wickets.Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20 Highlights: Wade's Blitz Powers Australia To Emphatic 4-wicket Win

Brilliant fifties by Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul and a vital knock by Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 208/6 in 20 overs. While India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar (46 off 25). Also Read - IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma On 4-wicket Defeat vs Australia - 'We Were Not Able To Take That Extra Wicket'

For Australia, medium pacer Nathan Ellis 3/30 was the pick of the bowlers. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Should be Dropped as Captain - Fans Demand Return of Virat Kohli as Leader

Chasing a big target, opener Cameron Green played a sensational knock (61) and gave Australia a flying start. However, India made a comeback by picking four wickets between the 11th and 15th over.

Eventually, Australia needed 40 runs more off the last 18 balls and Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) played an attacking knock. He remained not out to take Australia over the victory line in 19.2 Overs with four wickets in hand.

Brief scores: India 208/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 71 not out, KL Rahul 55; Nathan Elis 3/30, Josh Hazlewood 2/39) lost to Australia 211/6 in 19.2 overs (Cameron Green 61, Matthew Wade 45 not out; Axar Patel 3/17 by 4 wickets

Inputs from IANS