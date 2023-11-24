Home

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: ”I Was Confident To Finish The Match On Last Ball”, Rinku Singh Exudes Willpower After 2-Wicket Over Australia

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) man, Rinku Singh is proving his worth time and again, whenever he gets a chance to bail his team out of danger.

Rinku Singh in action during the 1st T20I match against Australia in Visakhapatnam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh stamped authority as a finisher once again, this time in Indian colours as he held his nerves right through the fag end of the match to help the Men in Blue chased down a mammoth target of 209 in the 1st T20I against Australia on Friday in Visakhapatnam.

Rinku hit fours boundaries on his way to a match-winning 14-ball 22 in the run-chase. After the match, he revealed that he was very confident that he could take the team home on the last ball and he did just that.

”I was confident to finish the match and win the match for my team on the last ball”, Rinku said after the match.

