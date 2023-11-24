Home

Sports

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: ”I Was Confident To Finish The Match On Last Ball”, Rinku Singh Exudes Willpower After 2-Wicket Win Over Australia

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: ”I Was Confident To Finish The Match On Last Ball”, Rinku Singh Exudes Willpower After 2-Wicket Win Over Australia

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) man, Rinku Singh is proving his worth time and again, whenever he gets a chance to bail his team out of danger.

Rinku Singh in action during the 1st T20I match against Australia in Visakhapatnam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh stamped authority as a finisher once again, this time in Indian colours as he held his nerves right through the fag end of the match to help the Men in Blue chased down a mammoth target of 209 in the 1st T20I against Australia on Friday in Visakhapatnam.

Trending Now

Rinku hit fours boundaries on his way to a match-winning 14-ball 22 in the run-chase. After the match, he revealed that he was very confident that he could take the team home on the last ball and he did just that.

You may like to read

”I was confident to finish the match and win the match for my team on the last ball”, Rinku said after the match.

Rinku Singh said, “I was confident to finish the match and win the match for my team on the last ball”. – The confidence of Rinku…!!! pic.twitter.com/VPhlzb42Wv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023

Speaking about the match, skipper Suryakumar Yadav hammered a 42-ball 80 and Ishan Kishan blasted 58 off 39 balls as India scampered to a two-wicket victory.

In his first match as India captain, Suryakumar put on display once again his ability to hit around 360 degrees after he elected to bowl first and Australia rode on a brilliant, blazing century by Josh Inglis off 47 balls and his 130-run partnership with Steve Smith as the visitors posted 208/3 in their 20 overs.

With Inglis and Smith compiling the highest partnership for the second wicket for Australia, improving on the 124-run partnership by David Warner and Michell Marsh, it looked like Australia were set to dominate India just like they did in the final of the Men’s ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India however survived some anxious moments before scampering to 209/8 in the final ball to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.