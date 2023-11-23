Home

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: ”It Will Be A Miracle If Travis Head Plays That Game”, Mitchell Marsh Gives Update On World Cup Hero Ahead Of Vizag Clash

"Heady was definitely in the votes'' - Mitchell Marsh.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Ahead of the 1st T20I against India, Mitchell Marsh has opened up on the availability of Australia’s World Cup hero, Travis Head. Marsh, who has returned home following the emphatic victory in the final has made it clear that he is no selector of who plays in the final XI in the T20I series and it would be a miracle if Head makes it to the line-up.

“Heady was definitely in the votes. I’m not sure he’ll be playing that game. I’m no selector or coach but if he plays that game it will be a miracle,” Marsh said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Head has been facing fitness concerns, following the end of the tournament and now we have to wait and see whether he makes it to the playing XI or not.

