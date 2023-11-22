Home

IND vs AUS 1st T20I, Live Streaming Today: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Cricket Match Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I online and on TV in India.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I. (Image: Twitter X)

Visakhapatnam: After 4 days following the heart-breaking loss in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, India will be looking to take revenge against Australia when they take on the newly crowned World Champions in the T20I format in a 5-match series. The first match will be played in Visakhapatnam and India will have their key players rested for the series.

The young India side will be lead by Suryakumar Yadav and the newly appointed captain will be looking to make his presence felt. Australia on the other side have also rested it’s key players and Matthew Wade will captain a second-string side with few players from the World Cup winning squad.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I in India

What time is India vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday (November 23) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Australia, 1st T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 1st T20I match on TV ?

The India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of the India vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.