IND vs AUS Live Streaming: The Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important Men's T20 World Cup when they take on a well-balanced Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday. India's lackluster campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The continuity of similar faces shows that skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and selectors have not pressed the panic button yet and trusting the boys to come good in upcoming matches. However, the team management will still look to fix some issues and try out a few more things in order to finalize their best possible eleven.

As far as the batting is concerned, the top four consisting of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav pick themselves up automatically, and Hardik Pandya with his valuable all-round ability is also a sure-shot starter.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I online and on TV in India

Where will the IND vs AUS T20I 2022 take place?

India vs Australia T20I match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where can you watch IND vs AUS T20I 2022 Online in India?

India vs Australia T20I match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs AUS T20I 2022 on TV in India?

India vs Australia T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs AUS T20I 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Australia T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST.