IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Marcus Stoinis Mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Dismissal – WATCH Viral Video

Marcus Stoinis didn't leave out a chance to take a jibe at India batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Marcus Stoinis laughs out loud in front of Yashasvi Jaiswal after Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: India batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal was mocked hilariously by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis during the 1st T20I match between India and Australia at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

It was the fifth ball of the first over and India were chasing a target of 209. Stoinis delivered a short-delivery and pulled it towards the fine-leg area. The Indian openers Ruturaj along with Jaiswal after completing the one run, went for a second which was needless at that point of time. Jaiswal backed out at the last moment and due to lack of communication, Gaikwad was routed to the spot in the middle and was adjudged run-out.

As the CSK batter took the long-walk back to the pavilion, Stoinis laughed out loud in front of the southpaw, Jaiswal. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front in the company of Ishan Kishan to hand an inexperienced India a thrilling two-wicket victory over Australia in the first T20 International of the five-match series.

This was India’s highest successful chase in T20 Internationals.

The skipper was in belligerent mood making a mockery of a 209-run chase with 80 off just 42 balls but Rinku’s 22 not off 14 balls saved India from the blushes. India needed 14 off 12 balls after Surya departed but Axar Patel bungled big time and the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also were run-out in a jiffy.

With a single needed off the final delivery, Sean Abbott was deposited into the stands by Rinku but to everyone’s delight, it turned out to be a big no-ball and hence the maximum wasn’t counted. India thus won with a ball to spare.

