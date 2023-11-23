Home

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rinku Singh Sweats It Out In Nets Ahead Of India-Australia Clash

The 26-year old power-hitter is focused and determined ahead of the 1st T20I clash against Australia.

Rinku Singh in action at the nets ahead of the 1st T20I. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) star, Rinku Singh is very much focused for the upcoming T20I series against the Australia and he was seen sweating it out during the net sessions ahead of the 1st T20I in Vizag. Rinku, who made it into the squad following a brilliant season with the Kolkata franchise.

The 26-year old has competed in the Ireland series in August followed by the Asian Games campaign in September-October. The Men in Blue won the gold medal at the continental showpiece and now Singh is getting ready for his third assignment.

Just a day before the match, Rinku uploaded few pictures of him from the training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

Rinku has played so fat two registered T20Is for the Men in Blue and scored a highest score of 38 against Ireland back in August.

The scheduling in international cricket is such that both India and Australia will return to the field in the opening game of the five-match T20 series starting here on Thursday, albeit with a different set of players, 96 hours after the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The T20 squad is full of IPL performers who are yet to prove themselves at the highest level. Apart from Rinku Singh, there is Tilak Varma, who will face their toughest test in international cricket against Australia.

“I met the squad in the afternoon today. I told them lets be selfless when you go on to the field. I am a guy who doesn’t think about personal milestones. I have told them to keep the team first,” captain Surya said.

