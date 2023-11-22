Home

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Advises Youngsters To Play Selflessly And Not For Personal Milestones Ahead Of India-Australia Clash

Yadav is looking forward to the T20I series against Australia with great emphasis on nurturing the young stars of India.

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav, the new India captain for the 5-match T20I series sounded very confident and gave the best possible advise to young players of the team ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia in Vizag.

The Mumbai Indians power-hitter has advised the young guns to play selfless cricket and not to crib for personal milestones during the series.

“I have told the youngsters to play selfless and not for personal milestones and to put the team above everything else”, Yadav said the pre-match press conference on Jio Cinema.

