IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma, Says ”He Led By Example In This World Cup”

Rohit Sharma in action for India during the ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: India captain for the Australia T20I Series, Suryakumar Yadav has heaped huge praise on regular skipper, Rohit Sharma following a near-perfect outing in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2023. India lost the Final by 6 wickets, while defending an average score of 240 runs. But despite the loss, SKY feels Rohit Sharma has done a pretty good job at the World Cup and have led the side by example.

Suryakumar says that the 36-year old literally walked the talk and has proved himself on the ground.

“Rohit bhai led by example in this World Cup – What he has done in this WC was completely different. He literally walked the talk, what was spoken in team meetings, he did that on the ground. As a leader, he led by example”, Yadav said at the pre-match conference ahead of the 1st T20I against the Aussies.

Yadav also talked about the World Cup final which sent shockwaves through out the country. He was very honest about it and said that particular loss will take time to heal.

“World Cup loss will take time to heal”, Surya told.

India were on a 10-match unbeaten streak before they lost in the Final. The Men in Blue earlier won the Asia Cup in September, beating Sri Lanka at the summit clash.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

