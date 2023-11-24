Home

Sports

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: ”World Cup Revenge Taken”, Indian Fan Celebrates After India Beat Australia In Vizag – WATCH Viral Video

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: ”World Cup Revenge Taken”, Indian Fan Celebrates After India Beat Australia In Vizag – WATCH Viral Video

Indian fans were more than happy as the thrilling 2-wicket win in Visakhapatnam against Australia brought some respite.

World Cup Revenge Taken: Indian Fan. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: India held their nerves right till the end against Australia on Friday as the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 2 wickets, chasing a mammoth target of 209 in the 1st T20I in Visakhapatnam to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. This was India’s first match following the heart-breaking loss in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final.

Trending Now

A young Indian side took most use of the opportunity and when the chips were down, Rinku Singh won the game for India following Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s blistering knocks.

You may like to read

After the match, an Indian fan was over the moon and exclaimed that the Men in Blue have finally taken their revenge of the World Cup loss.

An Indian fan said, “India took the revenge of the world cup final by defeating Australia today”.pic.twitter.com/2fowAyfpF3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023

“India took the revenge of the world cup final by defeating Australia today”, the Indian fan said in a video shared by PTI.

Speaking about the match, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front in the company of Ishan Kishan to hand an inexperienced India a thrilling win.

Chasing a mammoth 209-run target, Surya scored 80 off 42 balls, while Kishan made 58 off 39 balls to take India home in the final ball. Towards the end, Rinku Singh (22 not out off 14 balls) delivered the finishing touches with a six to take India home.

India-origin leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (2/47) picked up two wickets for Australia.

Earlier, Josh Inglis smashed his maiden century in the format to power Australia to 208 for three after being sent into bat. Inglis smashed a fiery 110 off just 50 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and eight sixes to propel Australia to 208 for three.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.