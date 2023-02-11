IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fans Suggest Dinesh Karthik A Job After His ‘Early Finish’ Prediction Got True In Nagpur

Home

India will now play the second Test match against Australia in New Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Nagpur: Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik who is currently doing commentary on ongoing India vs Australia Test series had made a prediction of an early finish for the first test match which was played in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur and the game was finished early as Indian bowlers dominated Aussies.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a devastating spell of 12 overs to claim 5 wickets for 37 runs as India bowled out Australia for 91 in their second innings to win the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series by an innings and 132 runs.

Australia were bowled out in less than a session, their innings lasting 32.3 overs and lasted just 131 minutes.

Before this prediction, Dinesh Karthik also predicted the playing XIs for India and that was also got true as Rohit Sharma led India came with the same playing XIs.

After back to back true predictions the tweets of wicketkeeper batter went viral on social space and fans started suggesting Dinesh Karthik to be an astrologer. Here are the viral tweets:

You can be an astrologer post retirement DK https://t.co/OyX8QFsqvI — Samyak Jain (@samguy3103) February 11, 2023

Hats off to @DineshKarthik who called it early on Day 1 at 3 pm IST when he told @juniorwaugh349 that @BCCI will only bat once this Test match. DK https://t.co/xRMsOuAcYT — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) February 11, 2023

The prediction of Anna never goes wrong.

Excellent commentary and analysis throughout the match @DineshKarthik https://t.co/7DgSU45CuT — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) February 11, 2023

DK Baba ki Jai https://t.co/AQKK7TKIQg — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) February 11, 2023

With the wicket offering a slow turn and low bounce, the Aussie batsmen had to use their feet and get to the ball to negate the lbw getting into the equation, which they couldn’t do so and crashed to a huge defeat.

