Live Updates

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Australia beat India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. In the end, India was outplayed after taking a crucial first-innings lead. One has to blame the batting of India of lack of intent and commitment, but one cannot take any credit away from Australia and their pacers, who were near-perfect on Day three. India have a lot of problems that need to be adressed in the upcoming days.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Some solace for India, late in the day, trying to be aggressive, Labuchagne falls prey to Ashwin.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Labuschagne comes in after Wade departed in an unusual fashion. The hosts look in firm control of the game.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    What are the positives India will take from this loss. They have a lot of questions on their plate that needs answers. With Kohli not present after this Test mounts more pressure for the management. Will India play Jadeja and Ashwin at Melbourne? Will Gill replace Kohli and will India persist with Shaw at the top after his low scores?

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Burns is getting among the runs as he hits Ashwin for couple of boundaries. Australia are looking to finish it soon. Australia need 27 more to win.

  • 12:42 PM IST

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Huge appeal from bumrah, umpire does not seem convinced as the bowlers wants Kohli to take the DRS. Kohli goes for it, there is bat involved and Burns survives.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Burns and Wade have grown in confidence as the game has progressed. Kohli looks to be running out of ideas as India look down the barrel. There could be big changes ahead of the Boxing Day Test after this game.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    Spin is in and it is Ashwin in the 10th over. This seems to be the last throw of the dice for India. Ashwin bowling wicket to wicket and he starts with a maiden.

  • 12:27 PM IST

Also Read - Virat Kohli to Finish Calendar Year Without a Century For First Time Since Debut in 2008

India was bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score. The tourists lost eight wickets in the first session on Day 3, thanks to splendid bowling from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The hosts now need 75 runs to win the Test and take a 1-0 lead. Also Read - India vs Australia: Twitter Explodes After Virat Kohli's Men Shot Out For 36 in Adelaide

Resuming on their overnight total of 9/1, the tourists could stretch their overall lead to 89 runs with Hazlewood taking 5/8 while Cummins finishing with 4/21. The collapse began when nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah was out in the eighth over followed by an eight-ball duck for Cheteshwar Pujara. Also Read - India Register Their Lowest Ever Total in Test History After Adelaide Horror

Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat.

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah