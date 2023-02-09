IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia Test Match At VCA Stadium Nagpur 9.30 PM IST February 09, Thursday

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test: Here is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 - 1st Test Dream11 Guru Tips and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st Test game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs - 1st Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips - 1st Test. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Toss Timings for Today 1st Test On Feb 09 at 9.30 PM IST

IND vs AUS BGT Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, a bonafide white-ball legend, will face his biggest test as India’s red-ball captain against a determined Australian side which would be hungry for revenge when the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar series starts here Thursday. It is a series that promises a lot of twists and turns, engrossing sub-plots and probably career-defining performances. It’s such a high-profile rubber that non-performance could lead to end of career for some after this series. Here is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – 1st Test Dream11 Guru Tips and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st Test game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs – 1st Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – 1st Test. IND vs AUS 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia Test Match At VGT Stadium Nagpur 9.30 PM IST February 09, Thursday.

TOSS: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st test match toss between India and Australia, will take place at 9:00 AM IST – on February 09.

Time: 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Live Streaming: Star Sports

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

IND vs AUS probable playing XIs

India (IND): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin,Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.