IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: India Coach Rahul Dravid Reacts After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Usman Khawaja | WATCH

India are playing Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.

Rahul Dravid reacts after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Usman Khawaja. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: India head coach Rahul Dravid went back to his playing days as he reacted like when he used to playing after Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball on Day of the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

What an inspired review by Rohit Sharma when 1 second was left to take review! Mohammad Siraj strikes on 1st ball. ❤️ India starts #BGT with the bang! #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1FTeT2sl4I — Kiran Khedekar (@Kiran_Khedekar) February 9, 2023

Siraj, who has been in fine form in white-ball cricket continued in the same vein in the longest format. Following’s Siraj’s wicket, experienced pacer Mohammed Shami joined the party too as he clean bowled David Warner in the very next over to leave Australia at 2/2 at the end of third over.

