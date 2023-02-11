Home

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Man of the Match Ravindra Jadeja Thanks NCA Staff and Physios For Helping Him Prepare Well For His Comeback

Jadeja, who made his comeback to international cricket after 5 months , picked up 6 wickets and scored 70 runs to win the man of the match in the 1st Test for his all-round performance.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Man of the Match Ravindra Jadeja Thanks NCA Staff and Physios For Helping Him Prepare Well For His Comeback. (Image: Twitter0

Nagpur: Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a devastating spell of 12 overs to claim 5 wickets for 37 runs as India bowled out Australia for 91 in their second innings to win the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series by an innings and 132 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Jamtha here on Saturday.

Apart from Ravi Ashwin, it was also Ravindra Jadeja, who made his comeback to international cricket after 5 months, picked up 6 wickets and scored 70 runs to win the man of the match in the 1st Test for his all-round performance.

Jadeja was elated on receiving the MOTM award and he has thanked the NCA staff and physios for helping him prepare well for his comeback. He was out for a long time due to a knee injury and now his hard work has paid off finally. He earlier said that he regularly bowled 10-12 hours a day to get acclimatised to the long-spells of bowling.

”Feeling amazing. When you come back after five months and give your 100 percent, scoring runs and taking wickets..it feels amazing. I was working hard at the NCA and Would like to thank the NCA staff, physios. They have been working hard with me, even on Sundays”, Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.

”I was looking to bowl in good areas. Ball was spinning, going straight, keeping low. Kept telling myself to bowl at the stumps – if they make mistake, I have a chance. I look to keep things simple. Try not to change things with my batting. It’s a crucial number – 5, 6, 7”, he further added.

