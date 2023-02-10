Home

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Marnus Labuschagne Admits Leaning Few Shots From Virat Kohli

Marnus Labuschagne scored 49 in the first innings of the first Test against India in Nagpur before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli and Marnus Marnus Labuschangne. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has admitted that he learned from Virat Kohli few shots while speaking about their on-field banter on Day 1 of the first Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Yeah, it’s always nice when Virat thinks you have played a decent shot there. There are a few shots I definitely learned from him,” the Australian batter was quoted as saying to Sen Cricket.

However, it was Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who steadied the ship with a 82-run third wicket stand. Just when it looked that the left-hander would go for a big score, the southpaw was brilliantly stumped by KS Bharat for 49 off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Not just Labuschagne, the Australian batters failed to live up against the likes of Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as the visitors were bundled out for just 177 in the first innings. Labuschagne was also the top-scorer for Australia. In reply, India closed the day on 77/1 with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56.

The 28-year-old also felt that they can bounce back in the game. “We are here to win the series, so we are going to make sure that we work as hard as we possibly can and fight our way back into the match by putting up a special performance with the bat,” he said.

