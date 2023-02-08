Home

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Mohammad Azharuddin Bats For Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of KL Rahul In Nagpur | EXCLUSIVE

Mohammad Azharuddin spoke exclusively to India.com on the sidelines of ongoing International League T20 in Dubai.

Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Azharuddin. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin gave in-form Suryakumar Yadav the nod over KL Rahul in the Indian playing XI against Australia in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy that begins in Nagpur on Thursday.

There has been a constant debate as whether Suryakumar would get his maiden Test cap considering his form in white ball cricket, especially in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, Rahul, who is also the vice-captain, has done much worthy recently.

“I will be very happy if Suryakumar Yadav makes his debut,” Azharuddin, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday told exclusively to India.com on the sidelines of International League T20.

Asked if KL Rahul misses out, Azhar replied, “I think so, but then again it’s upto the management. I think with this kind of talent, he has also showed in the Ranji Trophy that he is a player who can score runs, eighties and nineties.

“I think he scored some seventy odd runs against Hyderabad,” added Azharuddin, one of the finest cricketers the country has ever produced.

Keeping Rahul out of the playing XI means Shubman Gill partners Rohit Sharma while opening the batting and India picking a designated wicketkeeper, thus handing debut Test cap to either Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. Suryakumar bats at No.5 in that case.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable, Azharuddin, however, opted for Kishan ahead of Bharat as that would be a like for like replacement for the Delhi batter. “I this he (Kishan) has been knocking the door for along time to play all formats of cricket.

“What I feel is that I think they will go with Ishan Kishan because they need somebody aggressive. Playing on a turning wicket, I think you need a player who is very aggressive. If the wicket is turning you need somebody who can really attack.

“Ishan Kishan is also on the Rishabh Pant mould, maybe not as good as him but then and there about. So I think in my personal opinion they will go with Ishan Kishan,” added Azharuddin, who played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India.

Azharuddin is currently a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing ILT20.

