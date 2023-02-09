Top Recommended Stories

Ravichandran Ashwin clean bowled Australia's Alex Carey on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur to reach the milestone.

Updated: February 9, 2023 2:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reached 450 Test wickets on Thursday on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium.

Alex Carey was Ashwin’s 450th Test victim. Ashwin is currently second among India’s highest wicket-takers in Tests behind former captain Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps. Legendary Kapil Dev sits third with 434.

Ashwin entered the game with 499 Test wickets. He didn’t get any in the first session before giving India a much-needed breakthrough by breaking the 53-run stand between Carey and Peter Handscomb. He also dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Published Date: February 9, 2023 2:01 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 2:20 PM IST

