IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Reaches 450-Wicket Mark; Second Behind Anil Kumble

Ravichandran Ashwin clean bowled Australia's Alex Carey on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur to reach the milestone.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reached 450 Test wickets on Thursday on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium.

Alex Carey was Ashwin’s 450th Test victim. Ashwin is currently second among India’s highest wicket-takers in Tests behind former captain Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps. Legendary Kapil Dev sits third with 434.

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨

4⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets & going strong 🙌 🙌 Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 as he becomes only the second #TeamIndia cricketer after Anil Kumble to scalp 4⃣5⃣0⃣ or more Test wickets 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vwXa5Mil9W — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

Ashwin entered the game with 499 Test wickets. He didn’t get any in the first session before giving India a much-needed breakthrough by breaking the 53-run stand between Carey and Peter Handscomb. He also dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins.

