IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Mickey Out Of Fan Who Called Him ‘Anna Bhaiya’ | Watch Viral Tweet

The Australians had come to India well-prepared for playing spin bowling. They had a camp at Sydney and Alur, near Bengaluru, where they got pitches tailor-made to what they perceived they would face in India.

Nagpur: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took the mickey out of a fan who called him ‘Anna Bhaiya’ after India won the first Test match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Saturday.

India beat Australia in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by an inning and 132 runs. Ashwin bowled a devastating spell of 12 overs to claim 5 wickets for 37 runs as India bowled out Australia for 91 in their second innings.

Ashwin bowled his overs from the North End of the ground and in 50-odd balls had the Australians reeling to their lowest-ever score in India. The previous lowest score for Australia was 93 they scored in 2004.

After finishing the game Ravichandran Ashwin took his twitter and shared a post saying:

“Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today🤔🤔. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help😂😂🙏.”

Ashwin claimed the wicket of Usman Khawaja (5) caught by Kohli as he was deceived by the turn, trapped David Warner (10) lbw with one that stayed low, caught Matt Renshaw plumb in front of the wicket with another one that stayed low and got Peter Handscomb lbw, hitting the front pad around the knee roll.

Alex Cary played a premeditated reverse sweep and missed the line totally to be hit on the back pad as Ashwin destroyed the Australian batting.

