Ravindra Jadeja took his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Todd Murphy and Peter Handscomb.

Updated: February 9, 2023 3:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after picking a wicket against Australia. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket in a brilliant fashion as Australian batters crumbled in front of the Indian all-rounder on Day 1 of the first Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner, who was sidelined for about five months due to a knee injury, went wicketless in the first session before returning after the break to derail the Australian ship. From 76/2 at lunch to 109/5 in the second session, the Australians crumbled under Jadeja.

The Saurashtra all-rounder first dismissed Marnus Labuschagne with a beauty, thanks to a KS Bharat stumping before sending back Matt Renshaw next ball, LBW. The 34-year-old then clean bowled Steve Smith to put India on driver’s seat.

He then dismissed Todd Murphy and Peter Handscomb to complete his 11th fifer in Tests. Jadeja finished with figures of 5/47 in 22 overs as Australia were all out for 177 in 63.5 overs.

Earlier, Jadeja returned with eight wickets including a seven-fer for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu last month.

Published Date: February 9, 2023 2:51 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 3:56 PM IST

