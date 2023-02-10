Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni To Become 1st Indian Captain To Score Centuries In All Formats

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni To Become 1st Indian Captain To Score Centuries In All Formats

Rohit Sharma now has nine Test tons, 30 in ODIs and four in T2I0s. His last Test hundred came in 2021 against England at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma scored his ninth Test hundred in Nagpur against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to score hundreds in all formats after he reached the three-figure mark against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Friday in Nagpur.

Coming into first big test as Indian captain in the longest format of the game, a lot was on his shoulder and the opener has delivered when needed.

You may like to read

At a time, when India are losing wickets at the other end, Rohit stood like a rock at one end. He started the day on 56 and has taken the opposition bowlers with ease.

As former coach Ravi Shastri said, Rohit’s form with the bat will be crucial for India in the series. The Mumbai Indians skipper now has nine Test tons, 30 in ODIs and four in T2I0s.

Milestone Unlocked 🔓 A special landmark 👏 🙌@ImRo45 becomes the first Indian to score hundreds across Tests, ODIs & T20Is as #TeamIndia captain 🔝 pic.twitter.com/YLrcYKcTVR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023

His last Test hundred came in 2021 against England at The Oval and now joins Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Faf du Plessis (South Africa) and Babar Azam (Pakistan) to be fourth overall to score hundreds as captain.

Although Kohli has got hundreds in all three formats of the game, the former India skipper scored his only ton in T20Is last year, much after he relinquished captaincy in the shortest format.

Two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain, Dhoni, has scored centuries only in ODIs and Tests.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.