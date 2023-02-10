Home

Sachin Tendulkar's RRR Moment: Master Blaster Heaps High Praise For Indian Trio Vs Australia

Rohit Sharma celebrates his ton against Australia. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar definitely had his ‘RRR’ moment as India took first innings lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

After Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul on the opening day, the second day belonged to Rohit after he became the first Indian captain to score century in all three formats.

Starting on overnight score of 77/1, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit steered India in the first session before the former perished after a 42-run second wicket stand. Earlier, Ashwin took three wickets during Australia’s first innings.

At Tea on Day 2, India are at 226/5, leading by 49 runs with both Rohit and Jadeja at the crease. While Rohit is batting on 118, Jadeja is unbeaten on 34.

Notably, RRR is the name of a South Indian movie that got released last year in March. The SS Rajamouli-directed film was a huge success in the country and bagged several awards till date.

