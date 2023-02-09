Home

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Steve Smith At First Slip In Nagpur Off Axar Patel | Watch Video

Steve Smith is currently in rebuilding the Australian innings with Marnus Labuschagne after the visitors lost two early wickets.

Virat Kohli attempts for the catch on Thursday. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Steve Smith got a reprieve when the former Australian captain was dropped by Virat Kohli in the first slip on Day 1 of the first Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over when Smith went for a widish ball from Axar Patel and got an outside edge. Kohli, who was standing at the first slip struck his right hand out but failed to grab the ball.

Drop catch of Smith by kohlipic.twitter.com/ovWKXczz5V — Roy (@cricketfan786_) February 9, 2023

However, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne handled the Indian spinners with a lot of confidence as Australia recovered from early jitters to reach 76 for two at lunch.

Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) removed Usman Khawaja (1) and David Warner (1) in quick succession but Labuschagne (47) and Smith (19) led the Australian fight back in an engaging first session where they didn’t let India’s spin troika get better of them.

