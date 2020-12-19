Australia captain Tim Paine heaped huge praises on his bowlers after dominating show in the first Test match against India. The Australian bowlers restricted India to just 36 in the second innings on Day 3 as the hosts went on to win the match by 8 wickets. However, Paine said he didn’t expect the wickets to come this quickly on Day 3 at Adelaide Oval. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins Help AUS Beat IND by Eight Wickets

The Australia captain said that he was expecting a 'real dogfight' but the bowlers executed their plan well on the pitch which was assisting them.

"[Can you believe it?] Not really. I said this morning in the media that both these attacks have the ability to take quick wickets. Didn't expect them to come this quick. Was expecting a real dogfight. When our boys execute and there's anything in the wicket, this is what can happen," Paine said in the post-match presentation.

Paine was also named Man of the Match for his gritty knock of unbeaten 73 runs in the first innings, which gave Australia a fighting chance in the game.

“For the team very important to get close to that total. Obviously 5 for 79 you lose a few more and India go ahead in the test. When you’re as tall as our boys and as quick as our boys, it can become very difficult so credit to our bowlers again. Absolutely rapped with the way we bowled, but our batting was below what we expect,” Paine said.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood claimed a five-wicket haul, while Cummins picked four wickets to restrict India for their lowest ever total in Test cricket – 36.

The skipper also heaped praise on opener Joe Burns who was under a lot of scanners in this game. Burns proved his critics wrong and slammed an unbeaten half-century in the second innings while chasing 90-run target on Day 3.

“Burnsy is a really important part of our team and all cricketers know how hard it is to go on a run like that, to come out in a Test match and do that will do Burnsy a lot of good,” he concluded.

The second match of the series will be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.