Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS: ’20-30 Runs Short’, Admits Rohit Sharma After India Lose ODI World Cup 2023 Final

IND Vs AUS: ’20-30 Runs Short’, Admits Rohit Sharma After India Lose ODI World Cup 2023 Final

IND Vs AUS: '20-30 Runs Short', Admits Rohit Sharma After India Lose ODI World Cup 2023 Final

A dejected Rohit Sharma leaves the field after India lost ODI World Cup 2023.

Ahmedabad: India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that they were 20-30 runs short after the Men in Blue lost to Australia by six wickets in the final of ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trending Now

“The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn’t supposed to be,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation ceremony. “20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets.”

You may like to read

“When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne for putting us out of the game, but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don’t want to give that as an excuse. We didn’t put enough runs on the board,” he added.

More To Follow…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.