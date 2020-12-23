Australia may have ‘opened up scars’ for India after the 36-all out humiliation in the Adelaide Test but their offspinner Nathan Lyon is expecting the tourists to come back harder in the remaining three matches. Despite holding a 53-run lead on the basis of first innings, India fell dramatically in their second dig to be shot out for 36 runs – their lowest ever total in Test history. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Will Not Have to Quarantine Again if Melbourne Hosts 3rd Test

Australia were left to chase 90 runs, a target they sailed to thanks to an unbeaten half-century from opener Joe Burns on day 3 as they took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. But Lyon reckons that the tourists have enough quality players to mount a comeback. Also Read - Dream11 'Not Concerned' About BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Endorsing Rival Fantasy Gaming Platform My11Circle

“I don’t think it will be that difficult when you look at the quality of the Indian side, they’ve got some absolutely world-class players through the whole squad,” Lyon said on Wednesday. “It was one of those days where nothing goes right for them and everything goes right for us — we’ve all had them, it’s part of the game.” Also Read - India vs Australia: David Warner Ruled Out of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

Lyon was referring to the 2011 tour of South Africa when Australia were rolled over for 47 in an innings before launching a comeback to win the following Test. And the offspinner knows it’s not everyday that India will be bowled out for a low total.

“But no doubt they’re training the house down now. We’re expecting them to come out firing and not have any scars from the other day. Cricket’s a new game every day so you can’t look too far back on it. We can’t go out there expecting to bowl them out for (less than) 50 again,” he said.

The defeat came despite the presence of Virat Kohli, arguably the greatest batsmen of the current generation. The fact that he will not be available for the remainder of the Test series also puts Australia in a stronger position with some experts even predicting a 0-4 whitewash.

“I think there are enough guys in the Indian squad who can fill Virat’s shoes,” Lyon argued.

What the veteran does expect is that the Indian batsmen may pick him out as a a prime target and Lyon is up for it/

“It think it’ll be one of the tactics to come after me, which is totally fine, I’m pretty used to it,” he said. “For me it’s all fun and part of playing Test cricket. Being a spin bowler, you’re always going to have guys trying to attack you, it’s all a great challenge to be honest.”