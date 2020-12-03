Cameron Green hailed KL Rahul for his motivation words, which helped him settle in the third ODI against India on Wednesday. Green, who was making his debut for Australia in the third ODI, came out to bat at bo. 5 in the 303-run chase. The right-handed batsman said that he was nervous while batting but Rahul’s motivating words helped him. Also Read - India vs Australia T20 2020: KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith to Jasprit Bumrah - Players to Watch Out From T20I Series

"I was actually taken aback by how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps," Green said. "I think he asked me if I was nervous or not and I just replied saying 'yeah obviously a little bit nervous' and he just said 'go well, youngster'. I thought it would have been the opposite. I think Virat [Kohli] was trying to be pretty loud at the time. I was a bit taken aback by how nice that was. I'll remember that forever." Green said after the match.

However, Green's debut didn't go as planned as the dynamic all-rounder was dismissed on 21 and remained wicketless in his four overs.

The 21-year-old also talked about batting alongside Aaron Finch and how the Aussie skipper helped him from the other end during 3rd ODI.

“Obviously early I was a bit scratchy…it took me a few balls to get used to it a bit but unfortunately in that situation you had to get yourself in quickly

“I had Finchy down the other end who was absolutely awesome. I think every ball he came up to me and said ‘good job youngster, keep going, you’re batting well, you’ve got plenty of time’. Having him at the other end was pretty special for a guy who has played…someone with that experience at the other end helping you out when you first start, I can’t thank him enough,” Green said.

The youngster further hailed India’s spin attack and claims he hasn’t faced that much quality early in his career.

Their spinners, I haven’t faced quality like that,” Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Jadeja is a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he’s trying to do: Spin some away from you and dart one back in. You can do as much research and watch as much footage as you want to get an understanding how they bowl. But it’s a different beast out in the middle. I will take a lot out of it,” Green said, referring to Kuldeep Yadav and Co.

Cameron Green is also the part of Australia’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against India and is expected to find his spot in the Playing XI in the first match on December 4.