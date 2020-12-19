On Saturday, India suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in the Test cricket history against Australia at Adelaide Oval. The visitors lost the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 8 wickets as Team India registered their lowest ever score in Test cricket history. Virat Kohli and Co. were bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings as Australia went out to chase down the 90-run target with complete ease. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar Defends Indian Batsmen After Dismal Show in Second Innings

India started Day 3 on 9/1 with Mayank Agarwal and nightwatchman Jaspirt Bumrah on the crease. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ran riot with their swing-masterclass and India lost 9 wickets of 36 as Mohammed Shami was retired hurt after being hit by Cummins. Also Read - India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Fans Take Over Twitter After Adelaide Horror Show

The fans on Twitter blamed Team India head coach Ravi Shastri for the disappointing performances from the batsmen. Many on social media started trending #SackRaviShastri on social media. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test | Was Expecting a 'Real Dogfight': Tim Paine Credits Bowlers After Comprehensive Win in Adelaide

#SackRaviShastri Coach should not be selected on the basis of captain's choice @imVkohli @BCCI Nexus between Shastri and kohli should be broken @imVkohli to avoid humiliation & set another record @BCCI Apoint Anil Kumble as Indian coach ASAP pic.twitter.com/VG4sFZmFU0 — Sanjay Sen (@1975sanjaysen) December 19, 2020

#RaviShastri

No disrespect

But

We need a new coach!! pic.twitter.com/wVFGDeChdU — Memebank (@arpit_blogs) December 19, 2020

#RaviShastri teaching the players how to be calm on field pic.twitter.com/0Z5FODlDUN — Sukhbir Singh (@Sukhbir__) December 19, 2020

Virat Kohli and Co. were in total control of the game at the end of Day 2 but nothing went in their favour on Day 3 as they faced a humiliating defeat.

After the defeat Indian skipper Kohli blamed the lack of intent from India batsmen on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide that resulted in a stunning turnaround.

“It’s very hard to put those feeling into words,” Kohli said after the match. “We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn’t have enough intent in the batting today.”

“(Australian) Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don’t think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both – lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas,” he said.