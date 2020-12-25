IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live, India vs Australia Test Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will lead a depleted India into the second Test starting Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue where they sealed their historic Test series in 2018-19. The challenge this time is huge not just because of the demoralising eight-wicket loss India suffered in the first Test after getting shot out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide but also because of the absence of four of the star performers from the 2018 Boxing Day Test team. The absence of regular-captain Virat Kohli, who went back to India to attend the birth of his child, is likely to make a difference. Also, the absence of pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami who are out due to injuries. Australia, on the other hand, have their full bowling strength and with the return of Steve Smith, who missed the series last time due to a ban following the ball-tampering scandal, the Aussies look a far better and balanced side. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | India Can't Let One Bad Innings Define Their Tour: Mark Taylor

India though have opted to go in with the best-balanced side possible into the Test. With the return of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the first Test as he was unfit, India have an all-round option — someone who can bowl as the fifth bowler and also bat at No. 7 or No. 8. Opener Shubman Gill replaces Prithvi Shaw, who aggregated just four across two innings in the first Test. Gill is an aggressive opener and aggregated 127 in the warm-ups, including a half-century. Right-arm pace bowler Mohammad Siraj will make his Test debut and will replace Shami whose bowling arm was fractured on the third day of the first Test and has since returned to India. Also Read - Live Streaming India vs Australia 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Streaming Live Cricket Match Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS WEATHER FORECAST

IND vs AUS 2020 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Boxing Day Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG 5 AM IST December 26 Saturday

Online Live Streaming: Sonyliv app.

IND vs AUS Pitch Report

MCG’s flat deck are for the second Test are likely to aid Indian batsmen who will be eyeing a turnaround against Australia on Boxing Day. There will be some movement available off the deck for the faster bowlers. The initial phase against the new ball could be tough for both teams, batsmen should feel at ease in the middle once they get themselves set. Spinners are expected to play a role as the match progresses and pitch wears out. Toss will play a crucial role as both the captains would look to bat first. The conditions are expected to improve for the bowlers as the game progresses.

IND vs AUS Fantasy Tips

Rishabh Pant, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Ashwin, Nathan Lyon, Cheteshwar Pujara, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

Captain: Pat Cummins, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

India Confirmed XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

IND vs AUS SQUADS

Australia: Tim Paine (C), Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Will Pucovski, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson and Mitchell Swepson.

India: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.