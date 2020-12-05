AUS vs IND 2nd T20I, Australia vs India T20I Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

India will have their task cut out in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia as they will miss the services of injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who powered them to victory with the bat in the last two white-ball games. Jadeja played a stellar role in the consolation win in the last T20I and also starred with the bat in the first T20 International at Canberra on Sunday. But he has been ruled out of the remaining two games in the shortest format after being hit on the head by a delivery from Mitchell Starc in Friday’s first T20I. India will, however, still fancy their chances to win the second T20I and seal the series in the shortest format against an Australian side that too has been plagued by injuries. Skipper Aaron Finch suffered a niggle on his hip in Sunday’s game at Canberra and the reports of his scan are awaited. The Aussies are already missing vice-captain Pat Cummins who is being rested, senior batsman David Warner who has been ruled out due to groin injury, and Ashton Agar who is down with a calf injury. Nathan Lyon was drafted in the squad to replace Cameron Green who was picked in Australia A side that plays India A on Sunday. Also Read - Anil Kumble Reacts Concussion Substitute Controversy, Says India Right in Calling Yuzvendra Chahal as Ravindra Jadeja's Replacement

If India win the second T20, they will continue to remain unbeaten in a T20 series in Australia. Skipper Virat Kohli is likely to persist with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who came into the first T20I thanks to a stroke of luck, replacing Jadeja as concussion substitute in Australia’s batting innings. Jadeja was hit on the head by a short ball from Mitchell Starc but he was also struggling with his hamstring which meant he couldn’t have bowled or fielded if he had not been hit on the head. Chahal, replacing him, took three key wickets — Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to put India in charge. Also Read - IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground 1.40 PM IST Sunday December 6

AUS vs IND WEATHER FORECAST

AUS vs IND 2020 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network. Also Read - AU-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction Australia A vs India A Other Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Australia A vs India A Match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 5.30 AM IST December 6 Sunday

Online Live Streaming: SonyLiv App

AUS vs IND Pitch Report

Unlike the pitch in Canberra, a good batting track is expected in Sydney with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. While the pacers should get some swing and bounce early on, the batsmen should feel comfortable in the middle. The spinners could play a part as the match progresses although there isn’t much turn on offer.
The Powerplay overs will be crucial to both sides’ chances, with wickets in hand being key. With the pitch likely to remain true throughout the match, both teams will look to chase the taget after winning the toss.

AUS vs IND Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and T Natarajan.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith.

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Matt Wade (WK), Aaron Finch/Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson/Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/ Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sunday, Deepak Chahar/Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Matt Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan.