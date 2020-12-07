AUS vs IND 3rd T20I, Australia vs India T20I Fantasy Prediction, Live Streaming Details, Playing 11 And All You Need to Know

With the third and final T20I between India and Australia set to be a dead rubber, both sides may opt for a few changes to the side. It would be interesting to see who makes it to the 11. Both teams would like to win and carry the momentum forward into the red-ball format.

WEATHER FORECAST

It would be overcast, but there are no chances of rain on Tuesday. Humidity would be below 50, which would make life comfortable for the players.

AUS vs IND 2020 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLiv App

AUS vs IND Pitch And Toss Report

The pitch would be on the slower side and a full-house would be expected at SCG on Tuesday. The spinners could play a big role in the match.

The toss would be a tricky one and the side winning the toss would opt to field in all probability.

Fantasy Tips And Tricks

Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, D’Arcy Short, Hardik Pandya, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Andrew Tye

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Matt Wade (captain and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

AUS vs IND Full Squad

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis

India: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini