Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels that opener Prithvi Shaw might lose his place in playing XI for the second Test match at the MCG after a poor show in Day-Night contest. Shaw, who is going through a rough patch, was dismissed on 0 and 4 in the opening Tests. Shaw's stay at the crease was cut short by Mitchell Starc in the first innings and Pat Cummins in second as he managed to face only 6 balls in total.

Shaw's technique has been come under scrutiny after similar dismissals in both innings as it was the in-swinger which breached his defence and destroyed the timber.

Zaheer talked about Shaw's technique and said it's difficult to perform when someone figured out your weakness.

“Well I think, It works in your favour when you are getting runs. It can look bad when you are getting out. It’s equally difficult when someone figures it out. That’s what international cricket is all about. Everyone is just waiting to figure you out, find out your weaknesses and just attack. That’s what is happening with Prithvi Shaw at the moment,” Zaheer Khan told Sony Six after Stumps on Day 2.

The veteran pacer further asserted that the pitch is also helping the pacers to execute their plan against Shaw, which is a huge challenge for the 21-year-old.

“The wicket is also assisting them. Maybe in subcontinent conditions you have that fraction of bit extra to adjust. Here it’s going to be a challenge to adjust to that pace as well and that is something which he will be facing for sure. Also the pace of the bowler, you know, not often you have 2 or 3 bowlers coming at you at 145 pace. That’s something which he has to adjust to,” Zaheer added.

Weighing on former England opener Nick Night’s opinion, Zaheer said it will be difficult for Shaw to make his spot in the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I completely agree with you that he might be missing in this (next) Test match. I mean the remaining of the series looks like it’s going to be difficult for him to make his spot. There was some speculation that he might not be starting the series. These kinds of total and that dropped catch,” Zaheer further said.