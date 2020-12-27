Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Ajinkya Rahane for scoring a gritty century against Australia on the Day 2 of Boxing Day clash. Rahane, who was appointed captain of the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, slammed his second century at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Also Read - IND vs AUS | Shubman Gill Was Bit Tensed And Claims he Didn’t Hear my Call: Ravindra Jadeja on Collision with Debutant on Day 1

Manjrekar said Rahane's ton on Sunday is close to being his best hundred. Rahane remained not out on 104 at the stumps on Day 2.

"I think this is very close to being his best Test hundred. He got his first Test hundred in Wellington but the hundred that comes close to this one is the hundred that he got at Lord's," Sanjay Manjrekar told Sony Six.

“Here, India were under pressure 0-1 down, the pitch had something in it and he was the captain, additional responsibility, the quality of the bowling attack, looking at all those parameters, this could Ajinkya Rahane’s best Test hundred,” Manjrekar added.

The cricketer-turned commentator said it was an innings of resolve and hailed Rahane’s calm and composed nature.

“Terrific innings, it was an innings of quiet resolve. I love people who step up with so much to prove. He has got some critics now but when he gets a hundred, that’s what he does, no histrionics, quietly raises the bat,” Majrekar further said.

Skipper Rahane added 52 with Hanuma Vihari for the fourth wicket. He followed it up with a 57-run partnership with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for the fifth wicket.

But the biggest of them all came for the sixth wicket when Rahane added unbeaten 104 with Ravindra Jadeja (batting 40) for the seventh wicket.

Rahane become the second Indian captain after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to score a Test century at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India ended the second day’s play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday.