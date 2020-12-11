Head coach Justin Langer revealed that veteran southpaw Shaun Marsh is in consideration to open the innings for Australia in the opening Test match against India. The Australian team is in search for an opening partner of Marcus Harris after David Warner got ruled out of the Adelaide Test after sustaining an injury during ODI series. Will Pucovski, who was the prime contender to open in place of Warner in the Pink-Ball Test, also got injured during 1st Practice match, after struck on the head, and he is expected to miss the game due to concussion-related issues. Also Read - IND vs AUS A Pink-Ball Practice Match: Pacers Shine as India Take 86-Run Lead on Day 1 Despite Dismissal Show From Batsmen

Langer said that the Australian team is considering Marsh for the role as the southpaw performed exceedingly well in the domestic cricket.

"You never discriminate against age. He's doing everything possible," Langer told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven on Friday.

“His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket — not only this year but the back end of last year — were absolutely elite. There’s no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually.”

Interestingly, Marsh last played in a Test match for Australia against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2019. In that series, Virat Kohli and Co. registered a historic 2-1 win as Marsh lost his place in red-ball team after that.

The southpaw has been in excellent form in Sheffield Shield as he has slammed three centuries in his last four matches for Western Australia in the tournament.

Langer, who was the opener during his playing days, claims that he is very passionate about getting the opening partnership right.

“You can imagine I’m very passionate about getting the opening partnership right,” said Langer. “I know how important it is to a successful team.

“We’ll be working through that and hopefully get the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle right for the first test match and beyond next week,” he signed off.