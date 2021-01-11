The third Test between India and Australia ended in a remarkable draw with the tourists scoring 334/5 in chase of 407 on the fifth and final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India were hit by injuries to several players including Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja but held on to make sure the four-match series remains at one-all. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Today's Match Between IND vs AUS Live Score And Updates SCG: Pant-Pujara Miss Tons; Ashwin-Vihari Secure Well-Fought Draw
The Test began with Australia taking charge after winning the toss thanks to a superlative century from Steve Smith and with India suffering a collapse in their first innings, the hosts took a sizeable lead. Cameron Green, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then struck half-centuries to set a challenging target.
India did start well before losing three quick wickets including that of captain Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the final day. However, India put up a remarkable fightback with Cheteshwar Pujara blocking out everything thrown at him while Pant, promoted to No. 5 playing his natural attacking game. Their dismissals though gave Australia another opening but then Ravichandran Ashwin and Vihari, who battled a hamstring issue, braved the charging Australia bowlers and made sure the contest ended in a draw.
Australia won the first Test in Adelaide but India bounced back in Melbourne to make it one-all. The fourth and final, as was confirmed earlier in the day, will indeed be played in Brisbane.