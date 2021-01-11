The third Test between India and Australia ended in a remarkable draw with the tourists scoring 334/5 in chase of 407 on the fifth and final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India were hit by injuries to several players including Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja but held on to make sure the four-match series remains at one-all. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Today's Match Between IND vs AUS Live Score And Updates SCG: Pant-Pujara Miss Tons; Ashwin-Vihari Secure Well-Fought Draw

The Test began with Australia taking charge after winning the toss thanks to a superlative century from Steve Smith and with India suffering a collapse in their first innings, the hosts took a sizeable lead. Cameron Green, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then struck half-centuries to set a challenging target. Also Read - Tim Paine Sledges Hanuma Vihari During 3rd Test at SCG, Says 'Just Get on With it' After Indian Batsman Picks Hamstring Injury

India did start well before losing three quick wickets including that of captain Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the final day. However, India put up a remarkable fightback with Cheteshwar Pujara blocking out everything thrown at him while Pant, promoted to No. 5 playing his natural attacking game. Their dismissals though gave Australia another opening but then Ravichandran Ashwin and Vihari, who battled a hamstring issue, braved the charging Australia bowlers and made sure the contest ended in a draw. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani to Create Massive Record in Sydney, Twitter Hails India Wicketkeeper's Bravado vs Australia

What an incredibly special performance by this Indian team 👏🏻👏🏻 #AUSvsIND #vihari #Ashwin — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) January 11, 2021

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant’s batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Who said Test Cricket is boring🤔 #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Superb effort India !! Aussies didn’t let anyone down either . Incredible resistance created pressure . Unwind and go again boys !! — Ian Healy (@Iheals) January 11, 2021

Congratulations to India. Guts and Grace under fire. The way Test Cricket should be played. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) January 11, 2021

Fantastic stuff from #teamindia This is as good as a win .. kept hanging in there all the way.. Well done specially to @cheteshwar1 @RishabhPant17 @Hanumavihari and of course @ashwinravi99 .. #AUSvIND — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 11, 2021

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁 An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Player of the Match to Pujara, and please emblazon his strike rate on the trophy. #AUSvIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 11, 2021

Heartening to see the fight showed by @Hanumavihari who batted with an injury and @ashwinravi99 who showed a lot of character to draw the test match. Kudos to team India 🇮🇳 for playing tough cricket. Test cricket at its best! @bcci #INDvAUS — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can’t wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide but India bounced back in Melbourne to make it one-all. The fourth and final, as was confirmed earlier in the day, will indeed be played in Brisbane.