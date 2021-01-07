Australia were jolted early with the returning David Warner falling cheaply after opting to bat first in the third Test against India when rain brought an early end to the morning session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia were 21/1 in 7.1 overs with debutant Will Pucovksi (14*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) in the middle when groundstaff was summoned and covers were put on. Also Read - Live Cricket Score, Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: Early Lunch Taken After Rain Ends Morning Session at SCG, AUS 21/7

The hosts opened with a fresh opening pair with Warner playing his first match of the series after missing the opening two games as he recovered from a groin injury sustained in November during an ODI against India. The lefty was joined by Pucvoski who made his much awaited Test bow after he missed out the first two matches due to concussion. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 WATCH: Navdeep Saini Gets His Test Cap From Jasprit Bumrah

However, Mohammed Siraj had Warner out in the fourth over after the opener, who has an incredible record at the SCG including four hundreds, flashed at a delivery that was quite wide and ended up edging it to Cheteshwar Pujara at the first slip. He scored 5. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Toss Report: Saini And Pucvoski Given Debuts as Australia Opt to Bat First at SCG

Pucovski opened his account with a single and got a top-edge off a short delivery for his first four.

India also have a debutant in fast bowler Navdeep Saini received his Test cap from India teammate Jasprit Bumrah.

Likewise Australia, India too have a returnee in Rohit Sharma who got a game after successfully completing his quarantine and joining the squad in Melbourne following the conclusion of the second Test which the tourists won by eight wickets.

The four-match series is currently all-square at one-all with Australia winning in Adelaide while India winning the second.

The fourth and final Test will be played in Brisbane from January 15,

Brief Scores: Australia 21/1 (Will Pucovski 14*; Mohammed Siraj 1/14) vs India