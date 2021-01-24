It was in the last hour of the historic Gabba Test when India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant asked debutant Washington Sundar to anchor. Pant asked Sundar to anchor while he could go for shots. Pant reveals in an interview with TOI that Sundar also wanted to play his shots. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane's Inspirational Speech After Historic Series Win Over Australia Goes Viral, Says It's a Massive, Massive Moment For us | WATCH VIDEO

“I told Washi to play anchor and I will go big. But he said he wanted to hit big. Then both of us calmed down and decided one has to anchor and the other would go for shots. Washi played that role,” Pant said. Also Read - Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar SUV to Six Team India Youngsters After Historic Border-Gavaskar Series Win in Australia

Debutant Sundar perished trying to audaciously reverse-sweep for 22 off 29 balls with India still needing 10 runs to win the Test. Playing as the lone specialist spinner in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Sundar also chipped in with the ball – picking four wickets in the Brisbane Test. Also Read - India vs England 2021: Full Schedule of Four-Match Test Series, Squads, Timings, Dates And Venues

Pant remained unbeaten on 89* as he helped India breach fortress Gabba after 32 years. India won the Test by three wickets and in the process retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Pant was adjudicated the man of the match for his brilliant knock on the final day of the Test.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I’m happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn’t playing,” he says. “It’s been a dream series. The team management always backs me and tells me, you are a matchwinner and you have to go win the match for the team. I keep thinking every day that I want to win matches for India, and I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection,” said Pant at the presentation.