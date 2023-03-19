Home

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Vizag 1.30 PM IST March 19 Sunday

On Sunday (March 19), India will square off against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be played at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. India are coming into this match after defeating Australia in the first ODI by five wickets.

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI match

Dream11 Team Prediction

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Vizag 1.30 PM IST March 19 Sunday:

After having won the opening game against Australia, India will look to seal the series and carry on the winning momentum in the second game at Vizag.

KL Rahul struck a well-controlled unbeaten 75 after fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets apiece as India defeated Australia by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 1:00 PM IST – on March 19.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

Dream11 prediction:

KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Starc.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Ind vs Aus SQUADS India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

