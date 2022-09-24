India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: It was an incredible effort from Rohit Sharma and co. as the hosts breeze past Aussies in a truncated encounter by 6 wickets. India also force a decider which is scheduled on Sunday at Hyderabad. India needed 91 runs to win. Matthew Wade unbeaten (43 off 20) innings powers Australia to 90/4 after 8 overs. Axar Patel had been the enforcer-in-chief for India in this match. Jasprit Bumrah got Australian captain Aaron Finch with a brilliant yorker which had his stumps shattered. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah come back into the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Explains Why Dinesh Karthik Was Promoted Ahead of Rishabh Pant at Nagpur During 2nd T20I Between Ind-Aus

Check out playing XI: Also Read - Virat Kohli HITS Bullseye to Runout Cameron Green; Watch VIRAL Video

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Play To Start At 9:30 PM IST

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the revised playing conditions: