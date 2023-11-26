Home

Sports

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I in India.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: After winning the first match against Australia team India will be confident when they face Australia for the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of this series and in the absence of regular captain Suryakumar Yadav is leading the team.

Trending Now

Team India will look to register their second consecutive victory in the series to put more pressure on the Australian side. On the other hand, Australia is also a strong side as the recently won the World Cup beating India.

You may like to read

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I in India

What time is India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday (November 26) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match on TV ?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

Live streaming of the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.