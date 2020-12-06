In a surprise series of events during the second T20I between India and Australia, Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch and produced a run-out through it. Kohli, who is one of the best fielders of Team India, is having a tough time on the field in the past few games, as earlier, he dropped a catch in the opening T20I in Canberra. Also Read - 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss D'Arcy Short During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

On the last ball of the eight over, Australia captain failed to connect Washington Sundar’s length ball and Kohli, who was standing at the covers dropped a sitter. But, the Indian skipper was lucky to rectify his mistake instantly as he grabbed the ball quickly and throw it on the wicketkeeper’s hand to dismiss Wade on the same ball. It was a clear miscommunication between the stand-in Aussie skipper and Steve Smith which led to a crucial breakthrough. However, Wade chipped in a valuable contribution of 58 runs in 32 balls, which included 10 fours and a six. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates: Captain Wade Falls After Fifty, India Dent Australia With Quick Strikes

Meanwhile, Wade was leading the Australian side in the absence of the regular skipper Aaron Finch, who sustained a hip injury during opening T2oI.

Earlier, Indian captain Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl at Sydney Cricket Ground. Put to bat first, Australia had a decent start as Wade and D Arcy Short shared a 47-run stand for the opening wicket. It was India’s new fast bowling sensation T Natarajan who break the crucial stand with a fiery short ball.

During the toss, Kohli said that Team India will look to restrict the Australian team cheaply in the absence of Aaron Finch.

“We will bowl first. Pitch looked really nice in the second half in the previous games we played. They are missing Aaron Finch today, so we want to restrict them and chase it down. Chahal replaces Jadeja. Thakur replaces Shami. Iyer in for Pandey,” Kohli said during the toss.

Manish Pandey missed his place after sustaining an elbow niggle whole Mohammed Shami was rested to keep him fresh for the Test series, which will commence from December 17.