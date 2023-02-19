Home

Cheteshwar Pujara Ecstatic to Hit Winning Runs For India in Front of Family, Credits Spinners For Excellent Play

Cheteshwar Pujara who hit the winning runs for the host was earlier nervous playing in front of his family but now he his ecstatic after guiding his nation over the finishing line.

Cheteshwar Pujara Ecstatic to Hit Winning Runs For India in Front of Family, Credits Spinners For Excellent Play. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Riding on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass, India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Sunday.

”It’s been a great Test match, unfortunately I didn’t get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining 2 Tests”, Pujara told at the post-match presentation.

”I thought we’ll chase something around 200-250, so we were prepared to go and do that. We were a bit disappointed at yesterday’s bowling, we conceded a bit too many runs, but they were excellent today”, he told about the spinners.

”It’s not an ideal shot to play because of the low bounce, but I have practiced playing it a lot. I try to use my feet, it’s always better to play in that manner on such turning wickets”, opened up on his sweep shot.

”Not really, it’s the initial phase, you need to get the pace of the pitch, some balls spun, some went straight on – once you’re in, after 30-35 balls, you’ll get to a situation where you can play your shots with confidence”, explained about the pitch conditions.

