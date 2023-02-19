Home

Sports

Memes GALORE as KL Rahul’s Lean Patch Continues in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Memes GALORE as KL Rahul’s Lean Patch Continues in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The fans have taken to Twitter and have come up with memes on the Lucknow Super Giants batter for his inconsistency as an opener.

Memes GALORE as KL Rahul's Lean Patch Continues in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul once again failed to deliver with the bat for India as the opener was dismissed yet again, this time on just a run on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This has prompted the fans to take to Twitter and they have started to make memes on the Lucknow Super Giants batter for his inconsistency as an opener.

India captain Rohit Sharma began the chase of 115 by driving the ball wide of mid-on for a boundary off Matthew Kuhnemann in the opening over. But in the next over, he lost his opening partner KL Rahul in an unlucky fashion. Rahul flicked well to the right of short leg, but the ball lobbed up in the air after hitting the top of forward short leg’s pad and the keeper took an easy catch.

You may like to read

KL Rahul had already given us a hint. Only if we knew what he was talking about. pic.twitter.com/fqBxxPPztg — Avinash (@imavinashvk) February 19, 2023

Kl Rahul : We have won the match Team India – pic.twitter.com/7K2r7WIbMY — Keyur (@Keyur_j_) February 19, 2023

Just In: Venkatesh Prasad has reached @PMOIndia to discuss the future of KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/wZmCCMd4kS — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 19, 2023

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw watching KL Rahul heading towards pavallion after scoring brilliant 1 in 3 balls #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/TAfwfJFYAV — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 19, 2023

Currently Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease as they look to chase down the target to take an important 2-0 lead in the series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.