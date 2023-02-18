Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fans Slam KL Rahul For Poor Show Against Australia on Day 2 of Delhi Test

Fans Slam KL Rahul For Poor Show Against Australia on Day 2 of Delhi Test

Lyon, replacing Kuhnemann and bowling from round the wicket, instantly got success when he trapped Rahul lbw, rapping him low on the front pad.

Published: February 18, 2023 1:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS 2nd Test, India vs Australia, India vs Australia 2nd Test, KL Rahul, KL Rahul news, KL Rahul marriage, KL Rahul latest news, KL Rahul form
Fans Slam KL Rahul For Poor Show Against Australia on Day 2 of Delhi Test. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul’s poor form with the bat continues and the fans are extremely disappointed with Lucknow Super Giants’ s skipper. India were on 21/0 on 1st Day’s play. In the following day, Rahul managed to score only 17 before getting out on the hands of Nathan Lyon.

Also Read:

After burning a review on trying to get Rahul out via lbw off Kuhnemann, Australia again lost a review on attempting to get the right-handed opener dismissed in the same fashion, this time off the bowling of Cummins.

You may like to read

Lyon, replacing Kuhnemann and bowling from round the wicket, instantly got success when he trapped Rahul lbw, rapping him low on the front pad.

Rahul who recently got married to his girlfriend Athiya Shetty scored only 20 in the last match in Nagpur and this time it was even lesser.

Here are the reactions of the fans on Twitter.

Currently India are reeling against the Australians after the departures of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 18, 2023 1:29 PM IST

More Stories